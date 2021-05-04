Vishay Intertechnology Shares Are Trading Lower Despite Q1 Earnings Beat, Robust Q2 Guidance
- Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE: VSH) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 24.8% year-on-year to $764.6 million, beating analyst consensus of $753.42 million.
- The gross margin expanded 250 basis points to 26.5%, while the operating margin expanded 500 basis points to 12.7%.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 260 basis points to 17.4%.
- Adjusted net income rose 118% to $67 million, with adjusted EPS of $0.46, beating the analyst consensus of $0.44.
- The company held $643.8 million in cash and equivalents, and it generated $57.3 million in operating cash flow.
- Quarterly orders and backlog reached all-time highs in Q1, CEO Dr. Gerald Paul said.
- Q1 sales in Vishay's products from distribution to end customers rose 21% Q/Q, and inventories of the products at distribution were reduced by $34 million, Paul added.
- Paul expects a relatively higher growth rate in the upcoming years based on accelerated electrification, such as factory automation, electric vehicles, and 5G infrastructure.
- Guidance: Q2 revenue guidance lies between $790 million and $830 million, beating the analyst consensus of $770.65 million. Gross margin guidance is at 27.3%.
- Price action: VSH shares traded lower by 2.62% at $23.46 on the last check Tuesday.
