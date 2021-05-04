 Skip to main content

Why Are CVS Shares Trading Higher Today?

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 11:13am   Comments


CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.

The company reported first-quarter earnings per share of $2.04, which beat the $1.71 estimate, and sales results of $69.10 billion, which beat the $68.39 billion estimate.

The company also raised its full-year 2021 earnings per share guidance from $7.39-$7.55 to $7.56-$7.68 versus the $7.53 estimate.

CVS Health provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions.

CVS Health shares were trading 3% higher at $80.02 on Tuesday. The stock set a new 52-week high of $80.75 and has a 52-week low of $55.36.

