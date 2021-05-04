Falcon Minerals's Earnings: A Preview

On Wednesday, May 05, Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Falcon Minerals is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Falcon Minerals earnings of $0.03 per share. Revenue will likely be around $11.69 million, according to the consensus estimate. Falcon Minerals reported a profit of $0.05 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $13.60 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 40.0%. Revenue would have fallen 14.04% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.03 -0.01 0.06 EPS Actual 0.01 0.01 -0.01 0.05 Revenue Estimate 10.97 M 10.02 M 6.71 M 15.31 M Revenue Actual 9.50 M 9.67 M 6.12 M 13.60 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Falcon Minerals were trading at $4.6 as of May 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 89.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Falcon Minerals is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.