Hanger's Earnings Outlook

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 05. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Hanger's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Hanger EPS loss is expected to be around $0.23, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $238.80 million. Hanger reported a per-share loss of $0.28 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $233.74 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 17.86%. Revenue would be up 2.17% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.01 -0.32 -0.22 EPS Actual 0.36 0.20 0.35 -0.28 Revenue Estimate 261.06 M 244.75 M 184.06 M 240.35 M Revenue Actual 277.34 M 256.64 M 233.43 M 233.74 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hanger is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.