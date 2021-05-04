Preview: OTC Markets Gr's Earnings

OTC Markets Gr (OTC:OTCM) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 05. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see OTC Markets Gr reporting earnings of $0.39 per share on sales of $17.13 million. In the same quarter last year, OTC Markets Gr announced EPS of $0.49 on revenue of $15.90 million.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 20.41% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 7.72% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the OTC Markets Gr's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.33 0.26 0.33 EPS Actual 0.66 0.55 0.50 0.49 Revenue Estimate 16.41 M 16.70 M 14.30 M 16.13 M Revenue Actual 19.06 M 17.06 M 16.39 M 15.90 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of OTC Markets Gr are up 43.75%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. OTC Markets Gr is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.