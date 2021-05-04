Earnings Outlook for Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 05. Here is Benzinga's look at Ardmore Shipping's Q1 earnings report.

Based on Ardmore Shipping management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.31 on revenue of $24.86 million. In the same quarter last year, Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.2 on sales of $41.53 million.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 255.0%. Sales would be down 40.14% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.39 -0.19 0.43 0.14 EPS Actual -0.39 -0.20 0.41 0.20 Revenue Estimate 24.64 M 31.06 M 51.51 M 39.21 M Revenue Actual 21.84 M 45.21 M 47.06 M 41.53 M

Shares of Ardmore Shipping were trading at $4.24 as of May 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ardmore Shipping is scheduled to hold the call at 10:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.