Recap: Apollo Global Management Q1 Earnings

Shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) moved higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 78.38% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $646,323,000 higher by 31.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $580,000,000.

Outlook

Apollo Global Management hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Apollo Global Management hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ajcvbk9n

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $56.29

52-week low: $35.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.50%

Company Profile

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Private Equity, Credit, and Real Assets. It generates maximum revenue from the Credit segment in the form of fees. The credit segment primarily invests in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed and distressed instruments across the capital structure. It also includes Corporate Credit; Structured Credit; Direct Origination and Advisory and Other.