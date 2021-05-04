 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Apollo Global Management Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:59am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) moved higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 78.38% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $646,323,000 higher by 31.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $580,000,000.

Outlook

Apollo Global Management hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Apollo Global Management hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ajcvbk9n

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $56.29

52-week low: $35.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.50%

Company Profile

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Private Equity, Credit, and Real Assets. It generates maximum revenue from the Credit segment in the form of fees. The credit segment primarily invests in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed and distressed instruments across the capital structure. It also includes Corporate Credit; Structured Credit; Direct Origination and Advisory and Other.

 

Related Articles (APO)

Tesla, AMD And Amazon Lead The Nasdaq Lower Monday
Verizon Sells Digital Media Assets, Including AOL And Yahoo, For $5B
Verizon To Divest Media Assets Including Yahoo, AOL To Focus On 5G
7 Financials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Verizon Looks To Sell AOL And Yahoo Assets: Report
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 14, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com