Dominion Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to $1.09, which beat the estimate of $1.07.

Revenue of $3,870,000,000 declined by 13.92% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,230,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.70 and $4.00.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.dominionenergy.com%2F&eventid=3081927&sessionid=1&key=F405DDD34067574036F9D1DCC44FBE90®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $87.34

Company's 52-week low was at $67.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.99%

Company Profile

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with approximately 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 93,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. In 2019, Dominion completed a liquefied natural gas export facility in Maryland and is now beginning a 5.2 GW wind farm 27 miles off the Virginia Beach coast. The wind farm would be the largest in the U.S.