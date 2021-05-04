 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Cummins Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:55am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 27.99% over the past year to $4.07, which beat the estimate of $3.47.

Revenue of $6,092,000,000 rose by 21.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,360,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $23,773,200,000 and $24,565,640,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cms/mediaframe/44327/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $277.09

Company's 52-week low was at $143.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.34%

Company Overview

Cummins is a leading manufacturer of diesel engines used in commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and railroad locomotives, in addition to standby and prime power generators. The company also sells powertrain components, which include filtration products, transmissions, turbochargers, aftertreatment systems, and fuel systems. Cummins is in the unique position of competing with its primary customers, heavy-duty truck manufacturers, who make and aggressively market their own engines. Despite robust competition across all its segments and increasing government regulation of diesel emissions, Cummins has maintained its leadership position in the industry.

 

Related Articles (CMI)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; Crude Oil Rises 1%
5 Stocks To Watch For May 4, 2021
Plus Will Automate Cummins Westport Natural Gas Engine
Truck Talk: No Fuelin' Around Edition
Hyliion Hunkers Down As EV Startup Stocks Get Hammered
Intel Offers Support For Automakers During President Biden's Chip Crisis Meeting: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com