Recap: Cummins Q1 Earnings

Shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 27.99% over the past year to $4.07, which beat the estimate of $3.47.

Revenue of $6,092,000,000 rose by 21.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,360,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $23,773,200,000 and $24,565,640,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cms/mediaframe/44327/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $277.09

Company's 52-week low was at $143.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.34%

Company Overview

Cummins is a leading manufacturer of diesel engines used in commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and railroad locomotives, in addition to standby and prime power generators. The company also sells powertrain components, which include filtration products, transmissions, turbochargers, aftertreatment systems, and fuel systems. Cummins is in the unique position of competing with its primary customers, heavy-duty truck manufacturers, who make and aggressively market their own engines. Despite robust competition across all its segments and increasing government regulation of diesel emissions, Cummins has maintained its leadership position in the industry.