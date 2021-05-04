 Skip to main content

Under Armour: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:55am   Comments
Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) rose 4.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 147.06% year over year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $1,257,000,000 rose by 35.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,120,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.28 and $0.30.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xqum4pzy

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $20.32

Company's 52-week low was at $6.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.12%

Company Overview

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America and other territories. Consumers of its apparel include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce and more than 400 total factory house and brand house stores. Under Armour also operates a digital fitness app called MapMyFitness. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996.

 

