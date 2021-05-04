Sealed Air: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 6.85% over the past year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.70.
Revenue of $1,267,000,000 rose by 7.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Sealed Air raised FY21 sales guidance from $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion vs $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion.
The company also raised EPS guidance from $3.25-$3.40 to $3.40-$3.55.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 04, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mpyw4h65
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $50.75
Company's 52-week low was at $26.87
Price action over last quarter: Up 13.00%
Company Profile
Sealed Air is organized via two reporting segments. Food care includes food packaging products like Cryovac, Darfresh, and OptiDure aimed primarily at meats. Product care includes Sealed Air's Bubble Wrap, Instapak, Jiffy mailers, and shrink film packaging systems that cater to industrial and e-commerce applications.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News