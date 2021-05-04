 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sealed Air: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:53am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.85% over the past year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $1,267,000,000 rose by 7.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Sealed Air raised FY21 sales guidance from $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion vs $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion.

The company also raised EPS guidance from $3.25-$3.40 to $3.40-$3.55.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mpyw4h65

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $50.75

Company's 52-week low was at $26.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.00%

Company Profile

Sealed Air is organized via two reporting segments. Food care includes food packaging products like Cryovac, Darfresh, and OptiDure aimed primarily at meats. Product care includes Sealed Air's Bubble Wrap, Instapak, Jiffy mailers, and shrink film packaging systems that cater to industrial and e-commerce applications.

 

Related Articles (SEE)

Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com