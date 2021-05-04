Sealed Air: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.85% over the past year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $1,267,000,000 rose by 7.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Sealed Air raised FY21 sales guidance from $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion vs $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion.

The company also raised EPS guidance from $3.25-$3.40 to $3.40-$3.55.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mpyw4h65

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $50.75

Company's 52-week low was at $26.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.00%

Company Profile

Sealed Air is organized via two reporting segments. Food care includes food packaging products like Cryovac, Darfresh, and OptiDure aimed primarily at meats. Product care includes Sealed Air's Bubble Wrap, Instapak, Jiffy mailers, and shrink film packaging systems that cater to industrial and e-commerce applications.