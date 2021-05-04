Recap: Lancaster Colony Q3 Earnings

Shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 29.63% year over year to $1.05, which missed the estimate of $1.24.

Revenue of $357,249,000 up by 11.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $340,020,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lancastercolony.com%2F&eventid=3081680&sessionid=1&key=42ACF147A23B34D455745FDDAA8EEFE2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $188.84

52-week low: $131.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.23%

Company Overview

Lancaster Colony Corp is a manufacturer and marketer of speciality food products. The company's segments include Retail and Foodservice. By product segment, the company divides its portfolio into non frozen (roughly 70% of net sales) and frozen food. The key products and brands are salad dressing and sauces (Cardini's, Girard's, Marzetti), frozen garlic breads (New York Brand Bakery, Mamma Bella), vegetable dips and fruit dips (Marzetti), frozen parkerhouse-style yeast rolls and dinner rolls (Sister Schubert's, Mary B's), premium dry egg noodles (Amish Kitchen), frozen speciality noodles (Reames, Aunt Vi's), croutons and salad toppings, flatbread wraps, and pizza crusts.