Recap: Vishay Intertechnology Q1 Earnings

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 119.05% year over year to $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $764,632,000 rose by 24.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $753,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 revenue expected between $790,000,000 and $830,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/vishay20210504/en

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $26.50

Company's 52-week low was at $13.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.80%

Company Description

Vishay Intertechnology Inc provides discrete semiconductors and passive components to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These products are found in industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, power supplies, military, aerospace, and medical markets. The company's operating segment includes Metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs); Diodes; Optoelectronic Components; Resistors; Inductors; Capacitors and Corporate/Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Resistors segment. Resistors are basic components used in all forms of electronic circuitry to adjust and regulate levels of voltage and current.