Frank's International: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:54am   Comments
Shares of Frank's International (NYSE:FI) decreased 5.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 75.00% year over year to ($0.07), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $94,811,000 decreased by 23.22% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $96,020,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Frank's International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $5.44

Company's 52-week low was at $1.49

Price action over last quarter: down 31.00%

Company Profile

Frank's International is a leading provider of casing and tubular running services, an important part of the construction of oil and gas wells. The company has been a pioneer in developing the specialized tools necessary to install casing on complex deep-water wells. The company also manufacturers some tubular goods, such as casing connectors.

 

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

