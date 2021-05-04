 Skip to main content

Recap: Virtu Financial Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:43am   Comments
Shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 0.49% year over year to $2.04, which beat the estimate of $1.25.

Revenue of $1,013,000,000 rose by 0.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $509,070,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.virtu.com%2F&eventid=3081019&sessionid=1&key=2739238934829472096848340FB3DBF1&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $32.35

52-week low: $20.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.73%

Company Overview

Virtu Financial Inc is a leading technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the global financial markets. The company's operating segment includes Market Making; Execution Services and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Market Making segment. The Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures and options markets across global equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Ireland; Singapore; Canada; Australia and Other Countries.

 

