Recap: LGI Homes Q1 Earnings

Shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 136.53% over the past year to $3.95, which beat the estimate of $2.50.

Revenue of $705,953,000 higher by 55.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $598,550,000.

Guidance

LGI Homes sees FY21 home closings of 9.7K-10.3K.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p5njcqyz

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $173.38

Company's 52-week low was at $56.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 48.44%

Company Profile

LGI Homes Inc is engaged in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in markets. The company current product offerings include entry-level homes, including both detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes sold, which are sold under LGI Homes brand, and luxury series homes, which are sold under the Terrata Homes brand. It offers a set number of floor plans in each community with features that include upgrades, such as granite countertops, appliances, and ceramic tile flooring.