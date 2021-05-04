Recap: Glatfelter Q1 Earnings
Shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) fell 4.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 20.83% over the past year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.18.
Revenue of $225,674,000 decreased by 2.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $224,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Glatfelter hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 04, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pgb7ddit
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $19.48
52-week low: $12.60
Price action over last quarter: down 9.34%
Company Overview
Glatfelter Corp makes and sells a variety of paper and fiber products. The company's two reportable segments are composite fibers, which makes filters for tea and coffee, wallpaper base materials, and high-fiber specialty papers for commercial and industrial use; and air-laid materials, which provides absorbent, thin cellulose-based materials used to manufacture products in feminine hygiene, specialty wipes, home care, and other consumables. Products are sold worldwide, with the majority of revenue coming from Europe, the United States, and Canada.
