Recap: ConocoPhillips Q1 Earnings

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 53.33% over the past year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $10,559,000,000 up by 119.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,070,000,000.

Outlook

ConocoPhillips hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

ConocoPhillips hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fyci2gv6

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $61.14

52-week low: $27.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.06%

Company Description

ConocoPhillips is a U.S.-based independent exploration and production firm. At the end of the third quarter of 2020, it produced 694,000 barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 2.2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2019 were 5.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent.