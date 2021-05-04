Recap: Global Payments Q1 Earnings
Shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 15.19% over the past year to $1.82, which beat the estimate of $1.78.
Revenue of $1,812,000,000 higher by 4.80% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,770,000,000.
Guidance
Global Payments raised FY21 EPS guidance from $7.75-$8.05 to $7.87-$8.07.
The comapny also raised sales guidance from $7.5 billion-$7.6 billion to $7.55 billion-$7.625 billion.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 04, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.globalpaymentsinc.com%2F&eventid=3081371&sessionid=1&key=5E5B1C2362695C1A7BA1BD5E4F329633®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $220.81
52-week low: $153.33
Price action over last quarter: Up 4.52%
Company Profile
Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares.
