Recap: Global Payments Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:25am   Comments
Shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 15.19% over the past year to $1.82, which beat the estimate of $1.78.

Revenue of $1,812,000,000 higher by 4.80% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,770,000,000.

Guidance

Global Payments raised FY21 EPS guidance from $7.75-$8.05 to $7.87-$8.07.

The comapny also raised sales guidance from $7.5 billion-$7.6 billion to $7.55 billion-$7.625 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.globalpaymentsinc.com%2F&eventid=3081371&sessionid=1&key=5E5B1C2362695C1A7BA1BD5E4F329633&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $220.81

52-week low: $153.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.52%

Company Profile

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares.

 

