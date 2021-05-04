Recap: R1 RCM Q1 Earnings

Shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) fell 4.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 4840.00% year over year to ($2.37), which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $342,600,000 higher by 6.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $339,190,000.

Looking Ahead

R1 RCM hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

R1 RCM hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.r1rcm.com%2F&eventid=3079676&sessionid=1&key=BF783075067206D197962D6C29D2BF84®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $31.28

52-week low: $8.34

Price action over last quarter: down 11.07%

Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc helps U.S. hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers to more efficiently manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance, and benefits verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation and collections. The company's core offering consists of comprehensive, integrated technology and revenue cycle management services. The majority of the revenue comes from the operating fees received.