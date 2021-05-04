CVS Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) rose 3.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 6.81% over the past year to $2.04, which beat the estimate of $1.71.

Revenue of $69,097,000,000 higher by 3.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $68,390,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.56 and $7.68.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cvshealth.com%2F&eventid=3033022&sessionid=1&key=76DDF57699C1FE45FA8440A7E116A293®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $78.22

52-week low: $55.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.03%

Company Overview

Following its acquisition of Aetna in late 2018, CVS Health now provides an even more integrated healthcare-services offering for its members. Legacy CVS combined both the largest pharmacy benefit manager, processing over 2 billion adjusted claims annually, and a sizable pharmacy operation, including nearly 10,000 retail pharmacy locations primarily in the U.S. Adding a managed-care organization with over 23 million medical members gives the company a strong position in the insurance industry and should help CVS better control overall healthcare costs for its clients.