Recap: Zebra Technologies Q1 Earnings

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 79.40% year over year to $4.79, which beat the estimate of $4.34.

Revenue of $1,347,000,000 higher by 28.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,310,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Zebra Technologies sees Q2 EPS of $4.00-$4.20.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.zebra.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $518.66

Company's 52-week low was at $215.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.27%

Company Overview

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.