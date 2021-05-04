 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Premier: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 12.33% year over year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $469,923,000 up by 40.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $447,550,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.42 and $2.51.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,671,000,000 and $1,711,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zq69c42d

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $37.79

Company's 52-week low was at $28.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.70%

Company Description

Premier is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based national group purchasing organization providing primary supply chain services to large hospital systems and more recently to alternate outpatient locations as it expands its footprint. Through acquisitions, the company also offers a compliment of advisory services and consulting services along with software-as-a-service-based subscriptions. The company's revenue is all sourced domestically and is reported in two business segments: the core supply chain services (approximately 70% of fiscal 2019 revenue) and the consulting and technology platform of performance services (approximately 30%).

 

Related Articles (PINC)

Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Premier
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com