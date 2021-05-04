Premier: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 12.33% year over year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $469,923,000 up by 40.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $447,550,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.42 and $2.51.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,671,000,000 and $1,711,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zq69c42d

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $37.79

Company's 52-week low was at $28.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.70%

Company Description

Premier is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based national group purchasing organization providing primary supply chain services to large hospital systems and more recently to alternate outpatient locations as it expands its footprint. Through acquisitions, the company also offers a compliment of advisory services and consulting services along with software-as-a-service-based subscriptions. The company's revenue is all sourced domestically and is reported in two business segments: the core supply chain services (approximately 70% of fiscal 2019 revenue) and the consulting and technology platform of performance services (approximately 30%).