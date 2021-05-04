Recap: Perion Network Q1 Earnings

Shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) rose 4.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 11.76% over the past year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $89,817,000 up by 35.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $86,180,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $390,000,000 and $410,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.perion.com/investors/ir-events/

Price Action

52-week high: $28.32

52-week low: $4.21

Price action over last quarter: down 23.13%

Company Description

Perion Network Ltd is a technology company. It offers online advertising and searching solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers through desktop, mobile and social channels. Its products and services include Undertone, Codefuel, Makemereach and Smilebox. The company earns prime revenue from search fees and online advertising services. It operates in the business segment of High Impact Advertising solutions. Geographically, the group has a business presence in North America, Europe, and Other countries of which a majority of the revenue is derived from North America.