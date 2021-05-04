 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Perion Network Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) rose 4.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 11.76% over the past year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $89,817,000 up by 35.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $86,180,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $390,000,000 and $410,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.perion.com/investors/ir-events/

Price Action

52-week high: $28.32

52-week low: $4.21

Price action over last quarter: down 23.13%

Company Description

Perion Network Ltd is a technology company. It offers online advertising and searching solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers through desktop, mobile and social channels. Its products and services include Undertone, Codefuel, Makemereach and Smilebox. The company earns prime revenue from search fees and online advertising services. It operates in the business segment of High Impact Advertising solutions. Geographically, the group has a business presence in North America, Europe, and Other countries of which a majority of the revenue is derived from North America.

 

Related Articles (PERI)

Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 14, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 1, 2021
Why Perion Network's Stock is Up During Today's Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Biden Unveils Infrastructure Plan
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com