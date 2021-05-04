 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For May 4, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 4:36am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $68.39 billion before the opening bell. CVS shares rose 2.5% to $79.66 in after-hours trading.
  • The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the emergency use of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged between 12 to 15 years, the New York Times reported. The company is also expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $13.60 billion before the opening bell today. Pfizer shares rose 0.4% to $39.98 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting T-Mobile Us Inc (NYSE: TMUS) to have earned $0.57 per share on revenue of $18.92 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. T-Mobile shares fell 0.4% to $131.40 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Monday. However, the company’s shares fell 4.4% to $33.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) to report quarterly earnings at $3.47 per share on revenue of $5.36 billion before the opening bell. Cummins shares gained 0.6% to close at $253.62 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

