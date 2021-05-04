5 Stocks To Watch For May 4, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $68.39 billion before the opening bell. CVS shares rose 2.5% to $79.66 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $68.39 billion before the opening bell. CVS shares rose 2.5% to $79.66 in after-hours trading. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the emergency use of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged between 12 to 15 years, the New York Times reported. The company is also expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $13.60 billion before the opening bell today. Pfizer shares rose 0.4% to $39.98 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged between 12 to 15 years, the New York Times reported. The company is also expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $13.60 billion before the opening bell today. Pfizer shares rose 0.4% to $39.98 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting T-Mobile Us Inc (NYSE: TMUS) to have earned $0.57 per share on revenue of $18.92 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. T-Mobile shares fell 0.4% to $131.40 in after-hours trading.

