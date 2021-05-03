Recap: Rambus Q1 Earnings

Shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) moved higher by 1.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 571.43% over the past year to $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $70,382,000 up by 9.99% year over year, which missed the estimate of $103,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $98,000,000 and $116,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.rambus.com%2F&eventid=3079679&sessionid=1&key=EBD3979D3DE80F378711515FED177C74®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $22.30

Company's 52-week low was at $11.99

Price action over last quarter: down 1.36%

Company Description

Rambus Inc is a global semiconductor solutions provider offering high-speed, high-security computer chips and Silicon intellectual property. The company's Key products include memory interface chips, built for high speed and efficiency; silicon IP, providing high-speed memory and chip-to-chip connection technology; and architecture licenses, which allow customers to use portions of Rambus' patented inventions for their own digital electronics. The firm receives the majority of its revenue from the United States, Taiwan, and Singapore.