Recap: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) fell 7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 58.43% over the past year to $1.41, which beat the estimate of $1.12.

Revenue of $55,150,000 higher by 66.31% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $62,850,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/45ekyae2

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $219.75

52-week low: $78.26

Price action over last quarter: down 19.37%

Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and acquiring technologies that aid in creating medicine. The company has partnerships and license agreements with various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Ligand's business model is based on drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation, and partnerships. The company's revenue consists of three primary elements: royalties from commercialized products, license and milestone payments, and sale of its trademarked Captisol material.