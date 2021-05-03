 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Williams Companies Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) stayed quited in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 34.62% over the past year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $2,612,000,000 up by 36.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,970,000,000.

Price Action

52-week high: $24.78

52-week low: $17.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.90%

Company Overview

Williams is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

 

Related Articles (WMB)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Manufacturing Data
5 Stocks To Watch For May 3, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2021
A Preview Of Williams Companies's Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
5 Dividend Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Earnings Season
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings