Recap: SI-BONE Q1 Earnings

Shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) remained quited after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 21.28% year over year to ($0.37), which beat the estimate of ($0.39).

Revenue of $20,442,000 up by 21.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $18,810,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $92,000,000 and $94,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yu5rivo3

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $36.09

Company's 52-week low was at $14.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.17%

Company Description

SI-BONE Inc is a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.