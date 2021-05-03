American Water Works Co: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) quite after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 8.96% year over year to $0.73, which were in line with the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $888,000,000 rose by 5.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $850,710,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.18 and $4.28.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $172.56

Company's 52-week low was at $112.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.54%

Company Description

Founded in 1886, American Water Works is the largest investor-owned U.S. water and wastewater utility, serving approximately 3.5 million customers in 16 states. It provides water and wastewater services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and operates predominantly in regulated markets, which account for about 90% of earnings. Its nonregulated market-based businesses provide complementary water and wastewater services for municipalities and military bases.