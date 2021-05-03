 Skip to main content

Should You Buy GM Ahead Of Earnings? Jim Lebenthal Weighs In
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 03, 2021 3:24pm   Comments
Share:
Jim Lebenthal expects a great earnings report from General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) when the company reports later this week, he said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

For those looking to invest in the company, Lebenthal said to buy some now and wait to buy the rest after earnings.

The earnings will be fabulous, but he wants to wait to hear what the company has to say about the chip shortage.

Upcoming Earnings: General Motors is scheduled to report first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The consensus estimate calls for the company to report earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $32.93 billion. 

Related Link: GM To Invest $1B For EV Production In Mexico, UAW Says 'Slap In The Face' For US Taxpayers, Workforce

Price Action: General Motors traded as high as $63.44 and as low as $20.12 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 0.59% at $57.55. 

Photo courtesy of General Motors.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

