Could Vuzix's Stock Go Higher After Earnings Next Week?

Leading supplier of smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technology, Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI) does not have any competition in the market, Short Hills Capital Chief Information Officer Steve Weiss said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

Weiss described Google Glass by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)/(NASDAQ: GOOGL) as prehistoric compared to Vuzix's products.

The news flow on the stock continues to be extremely positive, Weiss said.

Be patient with Vuzix, he noted, adding that when the earnings report comes out the stock should start to trend higher again.

Upcoming Earnings: Vuzix is scheduled to report first-quarter financial results after the market closes on May 10. The company is expected to report a loss of 10 cents per share and revenue of $3.83 million.

Company News: Vuzix announced Monday via press release that Pixee Medical placed a Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses order that will more than double the total number of systems deployed by Pixee Medical to ambulatory surgical centers.

Related Link: Pixee Medical Surgery Solution Has Received Clearance to Enter U.S. Knee Surgery Market with Vuzix AR M400 Smart Glasses

VUZI Price Action: Vuzix traded as high as $32.43 and as low as $1.49 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 6.81% at $21.50 Monday afternoon at market close.

(Photo courtesy of Vuzix)