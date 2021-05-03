A Preview Of Unitil's Earnings

On Tuesday, May 04, Unitil (NYSE:UTL) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Unitil modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.16 on revenue of $145.93 million. In the same quarter last year, Unitil reported earnings per share of $1.02 on revenue of $130.40 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 13.73%. Sales would be up 11.91% from the same quarter last year. Unitil's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.09 0.22 1.05 EPS Actual 0.90 0.02 0.21 1.02 Revenue Estimate 130.32 M 91.78 M 88.94 M 144.50 M Revenue Actual 116.90 M 87.40 M 83.90 M 130.40 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Unitil are up 20.26%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Unitil is scheduled to hold the call at 14:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.