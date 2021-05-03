Earnings Outlook for IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 04. Here is Benzinga's look at IPG Photonics's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see IPG Photonics reporting earnings of $1.09 per share on sales of $327.64 million. In the same quarter last year, IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $0.68 on sales of $249.24 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 60.29% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 31.45% from the year-ago period. Here is how the IPG Photonics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.98 0.89 0.60 0.19 EPS Actual 0.92 1.29 0.91 0.68 Revenue Estimate 311.42 M 304.00 M 282.24 M 236.44 M Revenue Actual 336.63 M 318.44 M 296.41 M 249.24 M

Stock Performance

Shares of IPG Photonics were trading at $217.11 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. IPG Photonics is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.