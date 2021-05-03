 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Itron Reports Mixed Q1 Earnings, Raises FY21 EPS Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
Share:
Itron Reports Mixed Q1 Earnings, Raises FY21 EPS Guidance
  • Itron Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) reported a first-quarter FY20 revenue decline of 13% year-on-year to $520 million, missing the analyst consensus of $535.25 million. Total backlog rose 13.3% to $3.4 billion.
  • The pandemic’s impact on the timing of customer projects led to the decline.
  • Device Solutions revenue and Networked Solutions revenue declined 15% each to $172.8 million and $288.3 million, respectively, partially offset by Outcomes revenue growth of 6% to $58.5 million.
  • Gross margin expanded 350 basis points to 32.2% from favorable product and solutions mix and operational efficiencies. 
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $39 million was in line with the previous year.
  • Non-GAAP EPS was $0.52, beating analyst consensus of $0.42.
  • The company generated $50 million in operating cash flow. It held $574.6 million in cash and equivalents.
  • The company expected the business headwinds to persist through the first half of the year, despite improvement.
  • Guidance: FY21 revenue guidance lies between $2.23 and $2.33 billion, slightly above the analyst consensus was $2.28 billion.
  • Itron raised the FY21 non-GAAP EPS guidance from the previous range of $2.15 and $2.55 to $2.30 and $2.70, versus the analyst consensus of $2.38.
  • Price action: ITRI shares are down 2.02% at $88.12 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ITRI)

Itron: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2021
Itron Earnings Preview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 26, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com