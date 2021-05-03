 Skip to main content

ON Semiconductor Shares Are Trading Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat, Better Than Expected Q2 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 8:48am   Comments
  • ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ONreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 16% year-on-year to $1.482 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.46 billion.
  • PSG, ASG, and ISG segment revenue rose 20%, 14% and 9% Y/Y.
  • Automotive revenue rose 5% quarter-on-quarter to $515 million.
  • The company secured key platform design wins for Silicon Carbide and Silicon-based power products, further solidifying market leadership in vehicle electrification, CEO Hassane EL-Khoury said.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 370 basis points to 35.2%, and Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 670 basis points to 13.3%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beat the analyst consensus of $0.33.
  • The company generated $218.5 million in operating cash flow. It held $1.043 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Guidance: Q2 revenue guidance lies between $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion, above the analyst consensus of $1.49 billion. Non-GAAP EPS guidance lies between $0.44 and $0.54, higher than the analyst consensus of $0.39.
  • Price action: ON shares traded higher by 2.31% at $39.9 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

