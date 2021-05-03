 Skip to main content

DZS: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 140.00% year over year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $81,031,000 rose by 70.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $71,900,000.

Outlook

DZS hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 04:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/286yet2g

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $18.94

Company's 52-week low was at $5.00

Price action over last quarter: down 12.11%

Company Profile

DZS Inc is a broad-based network access solutions provider. It designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises. The firm provides solutions in five major product areas: broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching, passive optical LAN and software-defined networks. It also offers customer premise equipment, network management, cabinets, and channel bank. Its primary geographic markets are the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Korea, and Other Asia Pacific.

 

