Recap: PetMed Express Q4 Earnings
Shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) moved higher by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 2.86% over the past year to $0.34, which missed the estimate of $0.40.
Revenue of $71,679,000 decreased by 3.51% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $74,030,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
PetMed Express hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 03, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.1800petmeds.com/who-we-are/who-we-are-investors.html
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $57.00
52-week low: $27.67
Price action over last quarter: Up 0.60%
Company Overview
PetMed Express Inc along with its and subsidiaries is a leading nationwide pet pharmacy. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. The company generates its revenue by selling pet medications and pet supplies primarily to retail consumers.
