Recap: PetMed Express Q4 Earnings

Shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) moved higher by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 2.86% over the past year to $0.34, which missed the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $71,679,000 decreased by 3.51% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $74,030,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PetMed Express hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.1800petmeds.com/who-we-are/who-we-are-investors.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $57.00

52-week low: $27.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.60%

Company Overview

PetMed Express Inc along with its and subsidiaries is a leading nationwide pet pharmacy. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. The company generates its revenue by selling pet medications and pet supplies primarily to retail consumers.