 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Estee Lauder: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) moved higher by 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 88.37% over the past year to $1.62, which beat the estimate of $1.31.

Revenue of $3,864,000,000 up by 15.52% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,930,000,000.

Outlook

Estee Lauder sees FY21 EPS growth of 45%-47%, and sales growth of 11%-12%.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/el/mediaframe/41559/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $318.34

52-week low: $158.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.29%

Company Description

Estee Lauder is the world leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skincare (52% of 2020 sales), makeup (33%), fragrance (11%), and haircare (4%) categories, with popular brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer, Jo Malone, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Too Faced, and Origins. The firm operates in 150 countries, with 27% of revenue stemming from the Americas, 44% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 30% from Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products through department stores, travel retail, multibrand specialty beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

 

Related Articles (EL)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Manufacturing Data
5 Stocks To Watch For May 3, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2021
The Estee Lauder Cos's Earnings Outlook
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Rocket Companies, Estée Lauder And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com