Recap: CNA Financial Q1 Earnings
Shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 140.00% year over year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.88.
Revenue of $2,866,000,000 up by 25.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,850,000,000.
Looking Ahead
CNA Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
CNA Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 03, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cna/mediaframe/44699/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $47.85
52-week low: $25.18
Price action over last quarter: Up 8.81%
Company Profile
CNA Financial Corporation (CNAF) is an insurance holding company that provides commercial property and casualty insurance. The company operates under five segments: Specialty, Commercial and International being its core business and two segments for its non-core businesses, which are Life & Group and Corporate & Other. CNAF, through its segments, provides professional, financial, specialty property and casualty products to small businesses and medium scale organizations. It has its business spread across Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Canada. The majority of the revenues are generated from the Specialty and Commercial segment of the business.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News