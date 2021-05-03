Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $540.11 million.
• DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $71.90 million.
• Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.
• loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
• Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $7.18 billion.
• Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.
• CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
• Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $625.22 million.
• Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $108.00 million.
• Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $64.55 million.
• Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $108.00 million.
• Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.25 million.
• WEC Energy Gr (NYSE:WEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
• Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $535.25 million.
• Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $25.17 million.
• Alexander's (NYSE:ALX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $74.03 million.
• DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $31.90 million.
• Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $21.55 million.
• GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $764.21 million.
• Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $25.13 million.
• Loews (NYSE:L) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $46.03 million.
• Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $560.30 million.
• Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $82.13 million.
• Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $46.49 million.
• CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $40.23 million.
• Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $8.51 billion.
• ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $145.50 million.
• TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
• trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $56.48 million.
• Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $43.47 million.
• Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $381.27 million.
• Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $955.10 million.
• Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $645.71 million.
• iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $264.05 million.
• Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $75.54 million.
• CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
• Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
• Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $812.83 million.
• Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $787.67 million.
• Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $62.74 million.
• Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
• CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $208.85 million.
• Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
• Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $472.38 million.
• XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.
• Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $209.39 million.
• Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.44 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
• Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $184.59 million.
• Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $301.19 million.
• Crane (NYSE:CR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $783.54 million.
• Chemours (NYSE:CC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
• Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $79.46 million.
• Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $306.60 million.
• Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $103.00 million.
• Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $263.57 million.
• Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $784.93 million.
• Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $468.83 million.
• Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $439.60 million.
• Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $387.16 million.
• Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $247.70 million.
• Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
• American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $100.91 million.
• American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $850.71 million.
• Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $557.50 million.
• SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $396.21 million.
• Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $47.82 million.
• Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $269.70 million.
• Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $359.24 million.
• L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $118.60 million.
• Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $156.20 million.
• Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $572.33 million.
• Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
• BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $524.38 million.
• Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $102.21 million.
• Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ:REGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $535.26 million.
• Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $63.55 million.
• Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $6.40 million.
• Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $18.70 million.
• Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $16.50 million.
• Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $58.12 million.
• Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $246.62 million.
• Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $30.03 million.
• Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $67.55 million.
• Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
• Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $27.59 million.
• EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $101.42 million.
• Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion.
• Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $93.97 million.
• ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $581.57 million.
• Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $91.48 million.
• Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
• NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.40 per share on revenue of $28.50 million.
• Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $62.85 million.
• Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $5.49 million.
• Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $68.90 million.
• SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $18.81 million.
• PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.
• Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.
• Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $81.77 million.
• Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $41.73 million.
• Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $77.10 million.
• B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Realty Income (NYSE:O) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
