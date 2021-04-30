 Skip to main content

E-Commerce Is Here To Stay, Amazon Positioned To Be A Beneficiary, Says Brenda Vingiello
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 30, 2021 4:43pm   Comments
E-commerce is a trend that is here to stay, Sand Hill Global Advisors Chief Information Officer Brenda Vingiello said Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

E-commerce still makes up a small percentage of retail sales, so there is plenty of room for growth, Vingiello told CNBC, with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) as a beneficiary. Vingiello also expects Amazon Web Services and advertising to continue to grow, which will add to the company's profitability. 

Vingiello said she was expecting S&P 500 earnings growth of 24% coming into the first quarter, but she believes it could end up coming in around 46%.

Amazon Earnings: Amazon reported earnings of $15.79 per share, beating the estimate of $9.54 per share, and $108.5 billion in revenue, beating the estimate of $104.46 billion. The company provided revenue guidance between $110 billion and $116 billion for the second quarter. 

Related Link: Amazon Announces 200M Prime Members, AWS $54B Annual Run Rate Business

Price Action: Amazon was down 0.11% at $3,467.42 at last check Friday. 

(Photo: Christian Wiediger via Unsplash)

