Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 2.5%; CryoLife Shares Jump Following Q1 Results

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.71% to 33,820.14 while the NASDAQ fell 0.44% to 14,020.26. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.64% to 4,184.44.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 32,289,790 cases with around 575,190 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 18,762,970 cases and 208,330 deaths, while Brazil reported over 14,590,670 COVID-19 cases with 401,180 deaths. In total, there were at least 150,589,470 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,167,830 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares climbed by 0.3% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), up 16%, and Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR), up 14%.

In trading on Friday, energy shares fell 2%.

Top Headline

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued upbeat Q2 sales guidance.

Amazon reported first-quarter revenue of $108.5 billion, beating the $104.5-billion street estimate. Revenue increased 44% year-over-year. Earnings per share were $15.79, beating an estimate of $9.54.

Equities Trading UP

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) shares shot up 22% to $5.61 after the company announced it initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, authorized a 220,000 share buyback and announced the implementation of a holding company reorganization.

Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY) got a boost, shooting 17% to $27.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. Needham maintained Cryolife with a Buy and raised the price target from $33 to $38.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares were also up, gaining 14% to $8.23 after the company announced 60-day results from the randomized controlled trial of remestemcel-L in COVID-19 patients with moderate/severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which had been halted after the third interim analysis, as previously announced.

Equities Trading DOWN

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares tumbled 17% to $14.97 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) were down 17% to $71.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak Q1 sales guidance.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NASDAQ: NPTN) was down, falling 17% to $9.26 after the company issued weak forecast for the second quarter.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.5% to $63.40, while gold traded up 0.2% to $1,771.20.

Silver traded up 0.4% Friday to $26.195 while copper fell 0.1% to $4.4825.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.03%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.18% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.3%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 fell 0.18% London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.4% and Italy’s FTSE MIB dropped 0.38%.

Eurozone unemployment rate fell to 8.1% in March from 8.2% in the previous month, while the region’s economy contracted 0.6%on quarter in January-March 2021. German GDP shrank 1.7% on quarter during the three months to March 2021, while French economy grew 0.4% quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter.

Spain's current account deficit increased to EUR 1.71 billion in February from EUR 1.37 billion in the year-ago month. Retail sales in Spain climbed 14.9% year-over-year in March, while GDP shrank 0.5%on quarter during the three months to March 2021.

Economics

The employment cost index increased 0.9% on quarter during the three months to March 2021.

US personal income surged 21.1% month-over-month in March, while personal spending rose 4.2%.

The Chicago PMI rose 5.8 points to a reading of 72.1 in April.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index was revised higher to 88.3 in April from a preliminary level of 86.5.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on farm prices for March will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

