Why Is AstraZeneca's Stock Trading Higher Today?

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 11:25am   Comments
AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results.

AstraZeneca reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.82, which beat analyst estimates of $0.75. The company also reported sales results of $7.32 billion, which beat analyst estimates of $7.08 billion.

AstraZeneca sells branded drugs across several major therapeutic classes, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, and immunology.

AstraZeneca's stock was trading up 4% at $53.43 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $64.94  and a 52-week low of $46.48.

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

