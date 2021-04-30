 Skip to main content

Why Is First Solar's Stock Trading Lower Today?

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 11:15am   Comments
Why Is First Solar's Stock Trading Lower Today?

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares are trading lower after the company late Thursday reported worse-than-expected EPS results.

First Solar reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.81, which missed analyst estimates of $0.94.

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects.

First Solar's stock was trading down 9% at $79.11 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $112.50 and a 52-week low of $37.92.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

