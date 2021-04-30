Illinois Tool Works: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 19.21% year over year to $2.11, which beat the estimate of $1.90.
Revenue of $3,544,000,000 higher by 9.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,440,000,000.
Outlook
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.20 and $8.60.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $14,082,880,000 and $14,334,360,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 30, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3081897&sessionid=1&key=7EC983F276554008D48F60F88FA4F0E3®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $232.29
Company's 52-week low was at $148.66
Price action over last quarter: Up 12.99%
Company Description
Illinois Tool Works is a diversified global manufacturer that produces specialized industrial equipment, consumables, and related services. The firm operates 87 global divisions through seven distinct operating segments: automotive OEM, construction products, food equipment, specialty products, test/measurement and electronics, polymers and fluids, and welding. About half of its revenue comes from its operations in North America, with the remainder originating from international markets. ITW takes a bottom-up and decentralized approach to portfolio management, with the exception that each segment must apply its 80/20 operating process modeled on the Pareto principle.
