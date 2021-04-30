 Skip to main content

Charter Communications Misses Q1 Earnings, Completes $4B Share Buyback
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 9:58am   Comments
  • Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTRreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 6.7% year-on-year to $12.5 billion, meeting the analyst target estimate of $12.5 billion. 
  • Residential and mobile revenue posted a 5.8% and 90.7% growth, respectively.
  • The company added 355,000 Internet customers in Q1, and 2 million over the last year, for year-over-year growth of 7.3%, said Chair and CEO Tom Rutledge.
  • The total number of internet customers rose 7.3% to 29.2 million, while total video customers remained flat at 16.1 million.
  • Total voice customers remained flattish at 10.4 million, and total mobile lines subs rose 95% to 2.7 million.
  • EPS of $4.11 missed analyst estimate of $4.26. Adjusted EBITDA rose 12.5% to $4.9 billion.
  • The company held $772 million in cash and equivalents. It generated $3.8 billion in operating cash flow.
  • Charter repurchased $4 billion shares during the quarter.
  • Price action: CHTR shares are trading lower by 0.49% at $666.66 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech Media

