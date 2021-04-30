Why Cirrus Logic's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ: CRUS) is moving lower Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings and revenue on Thursday.

What Happened: Cirrus Logic reported earnings of 66 cents, which came in below the estimate of 71 cents, and revenue of $293.5 million was below the estimate of $302.47 million.

The company also provided first-quarter guidance of $240 million to $280 million, which was below the estimate of $282.72 million.

“In FY21 the company delivered solid revenue, operating profit and EPS growth, driven by both content gains and higher unit volumes,” said John Forsyth, CEO of Cirrus Logic.

Analyst Assessment: Keybanc maintained Cirrus Logic with an Overweight rating, but lowered its price target from $110 to $100.

Cirrus Logic has traded as high as $103.50 and as low as $55.30 over a 52-week period. The stock was down 12.10% at $75.80 at last check Friday.